Honda Everus concept is a tiny electric vehicle designed for car sharing in China — Nigeria Today

Honda Everus concept is a tiny electric vehicle designed for car sharing in China

The Honda Everus EV concept heralds a new China-specific brand from the Japanese automaker that will focus on electric cars and car sharing. No Everus models will be sold in the U.S., where Honda seems more interested in promoting hybrids.

