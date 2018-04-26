 Honda Everus concept is a tiny electric vehicle designed for car sharing in China — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Honda Everus concept is a tiny electric vehicle designed for car sharing in China

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The Honda Everus EV concept heralds a new China-specific brand from the Japanese automaker that will focus on electric cars and car sharing. No Everus models will be sold in the U.S., where Honda seems more interested in promoting hybrids.

The post Honda Everus concept is a tiny electric vehicle designed for car sharing in China appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.