Honours for Hugh Masekela at LIJF on International Jazz Day - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Honours for Hugh Masekela at LIJF on International Jazz Day – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Honours for Hugh Masekela at LIJF on International Jazz Day
Guardian (blog)
Plans are in full gear for the hosting of the 10th anniversary of Nigeria's premier Jazz Festival, The Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) scheduled to hold on Monday, April 30, which is globally recognised as International Jazz Day. The one-day …
Lagos international Jazz Festival @ 10 to honour Hugh Masekela
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!