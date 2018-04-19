Hoodlums attack school hostel, rob students in Aba - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Hoodlums attack school hostel, rob students in Aba – Vanguard
Hoodlums attack school hostel, rob students in Aba
By Ugochukwu Alaribe. ABA—A gang of hoodlums yesterday attacked the All Saints Secondary School, Aba, Abia State and dispossessed students taking their Senior School Certificate Examination of cash, handsets, clothing and food items. All Saints …
Robbers invade Abia school, beat, dispossess students of valuables
