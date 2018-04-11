Horizon Robotics’ smart security camera uses A.I. for serious facial recognition — Nigeria Today

Horizon Robotics’ smart security camera uses A.I. for serious facial recognition

The smart cameras of 2018 are getting smarter still. Startup Horizon Robotics has debuted a new HD smart camera that boasts serious artificial intelligence capabilities and can identify faces with an accuracy of up to 99.7 percent.

