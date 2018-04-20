 Horror as Gunmen Cut Pregnant Woman’s Womb Open, Escape With Unborn Baby, Kill Pastor In Rivers — Nigeria Today
Horror as Gunmen Cut Pregnant Woman’s Womb Open, Escape With Unborn Baby, Kill Pastor In Rivers

A pregnant teenager’s womb was on Wednesday, ripped opened by unidentified people, who took the unborn baby away and also killed three others. According to a report by Vanguard, The killings have created panic and fear in Rumuoro village in Ogbakiri clan, Emohua Local Govern-ment Area of Rivers State. The victims, as gathered, include Pastor […]

