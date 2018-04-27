Hours into the job, Pompeo in Brussels for show of support for NATO - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Hours into the job, Pompeo in Brussels for show of support for NATO – Reuters



Reuters Hours into the job, Pompeo in Brussels for show of support for NATO

Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Barely 12 hours after being sworn in U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went straight to NATO headquarters on Friday in what European allies saw as strong support for an institution that U.S. President Donald Trump once called …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

