House adjourns plenary to mourn Jibril — Nigeria Today

House adjourns plenary to mourn Jibril

The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned plenary to mourn the death of a member, late Buba Jibril.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, while announcing the death of the lawmaker said “in our tradition, we shall adjourn today and have a valedictory session for him tomorrow (Wednesday).

Jibril died on March 30, 2018 after a brief illness.

He was in his third term in the House and until his demise, was Deputy Majority Leader of the House.

The deceased was a strong member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and represented Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency of Kogi state. He was also speaker of the state’s House of Assembly.

He lived a simple life and was respected among his colleagues.

NAN

The post House adjourns plenary to mourn Jibril appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

