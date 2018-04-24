 House in rowdy session as Reps call for Buhari’s impeachment — Nigeria Today
House in rowdy session as Reps call for Buhari’s impeachment

Kingsley Chinda, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, has called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment over the withdrawal of $462million to pay for 12 Super Tucano jets. Buhari had approved the withdrawal of the money from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the procurement of the aircraft, without prior approval from the […]

