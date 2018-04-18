House of Reps Members Relocate, Shift Plenary to Senate Chamber in Solidariy — Nigeria Today

House of Reps Members Relocate, Shift Plenary to Senate Chamber in Solidariy
The members of the House of Representatives have relocate to the Senate Chamber to hold plenary, in solidarity to the attack on NASS. details shortly..
