Housemaid undergoes emergency surgery after employer made her drink bleach - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

Housemaid undergoes emergency surgery after employer made her drink bleach – TODAY.NG
TODAY.NG
Housemaid undergoes emergency surgery after employer made her drink bleach
A maid has had to undergo emergency surgery after her abusive Saudi employer forced her to drink household bleach. Agnes Mancilla, from the Phillipines, was working at the family's home in the city of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, when the shocking incident …
