Housemaid undergoes emergency surgery after employer made her drink bleach - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today

Housemaid undergoes emergency surgery after employer made her drink bleach – TODAY.NG



TODAY.NG Housemaid undergoes emergency surgery after employer made her drink bleach

TODAY.NG

A maid has had to undergo emergency surgery after her abusive Saudi employer forced her to drink household bleach. Agnes Mancilla, from the Phillipines, was working at the family's home in the city of Jizan, Saudi Arabia, when the shocking incident …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest