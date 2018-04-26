 How 34 cinemas generated over N3b in Nigeria — Nigeria Today
How 34 cinemas generated over N3b in Nigeria

Apr 26, 2018

By Edeki Igafe Cinema operators in Nigeria are making brisk business if the information given by Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), is anything to go by. Thomas said that 34 Cinemas in the country generated over N3 billion in 2017. Thomas made the disclosure on Thursday in Warri […]

