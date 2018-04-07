How 83m Nigerians started living below poverty line under PDP, APC govts – ANRP - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

How 83m Nigerians started living below poverty line under PDP, APC govts – ANRP – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
How 83m Nigerians started living below poverty line under PDP, APC govts – ANRP
Daily Post Nigeria
The National Chairman of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Mr. Tope Fasua, has declared that the bad leadership witnessed in the country since 1999 brought about the new global index where over 83 million Nigerians are said to be living below …
83 million Nigerians poor under PDP, APC, says ANRP
2019: Clerics Urge Political Leaders To Search For Acceptable Candidates
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!