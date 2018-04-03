 How a 15 years Old Girl Disappears After Her Mother Criticized Her Immoral Affair — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How a 15 years Old Girl Disappears After Her Mother Criticized Her Immoral Affair

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 15-year-old girl, Oluwakemi Abayomi, has disappeared from home after her mother, Mariam Lebi, reportedly scolded her for alleged immoral affair.     According to Punch reports, Lebi had also planned to punish her, including changing her environment, when she did not return home. The case was reported to the police at the Ilasan Police […]

The post How a 15 years Old Girl Disappears After Her Mother Criticized Her Immoral Affair appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.