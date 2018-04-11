How a Bank Manager And His Brother Drown At A Beach Party in Uyo — Nigeria Today

How a Bank Manager And His Brother Drown At A Beach Party in Uyo

The Manager of Skye Bank Plc, Abak Road Branch, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ubong Ekpe, drowned to death at the Ibeno Beach in Uyo. Timeofgist report shows that, Mr. Ubong Ekpe who was married with children, drowned along with his brother, Francis, at the Ibeno Beach, Iwuokpom community, in the Ibeno Local Government […]

The post How a Bank Manager And His Brother Drown At A Beach Party in Uyo appeared first on Timeofgist.

