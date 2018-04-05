 How a Woman Discovers Her Husband Is A Ritualist After 25 Years Of Marriage In Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How a Woman Discovers Her Husband Is A Ritualist After 25 Years Of Marriage In Lagos

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 48-year-old wife, Abosede Balogun, on Thursday, pleaded with a Lagos Customary Court to dissolve her 25-year-marriage, calling her husband a ritualist. “My husband performs rituals even at night; he once brought a ram to the house to slaughter at midnight. I don’t feel safe living with him,” Abosede told an Orile Agege Customary Court. […]

The post How a Woman Discovers Her Husband Is A Ritualist After 25 Years Of Marriage In Lagos appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.