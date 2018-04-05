How a Woman Discovers Her Husband Is A Ritualist After 25 Years Of Marriage In Lagos — Nigeria Today

How a Woman Discovers Her Husband Is A Ritualist After 25 Years Of Marriage In Lagos

A 48-year-old wife, Abosede Balogun, on Thursday, pleaded with a Lagos Customary Court to dissolve her 25-year-marriage, calling her husband a ritualist. “My husband performs rituals even at night; he once brought a ram to the house to slaughter at midnight. I don’t feel safe living with him,” Abosede told an Orile Agege Customary Court. […]

