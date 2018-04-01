How all 12 rounds was scored as Joshua beats Parker by unanimous decision - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

How all 12 rounds was scored as Joshua beats Parker by unanimous decision – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
How all 12 rounds was scored as Joshua beats Parker by unanimous decision
GhanaWeb
Anthony Joshua unified the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles as a controlled performance saw him earn a unanimous points win over Joseph Parker at a tense Principality Stadium in Cardiff. But Parker was able to take his British counterpart …
Heavyweight star Anthony Joshua is worth millions, but close family in live in POVERTY
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!