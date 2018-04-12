How Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho Could Still Win A Champions League Medal — Nigeria Today

How Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho Could Still Win A Champions League Medal
The Barcelona forward’s team might have been knocked out of the Champions League, he still has a chance to win a Champions League medal. According to Sky Sports, Coutinho could still be privy to a medal if Liverpool win the competition. The Reds are in a good position to do so after beating Manchester City […]
The post How Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho Could Still Win A Champions League Medal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
