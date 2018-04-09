How Beautiful Wife Of The King Of Swaziland Kill Herself After She Overdose Herself with Drugs (Photos) — Nigeria Today

How Beautiful Wife Of The King Of Swaziland Kill Herself After She Overdose Herself with Drugs (Photos)

The eight wife of Africa’s last absolute monarch, Swaziland’s King Mswati III, has died after committing suicide. According to Citizen, the lady identified as Senteni Masango, was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning, April 6, barely a week after the burial of her sister Nombuso Masango. It was reported that Senteni overdosed […]

The post How Beautiful Wife Of The King Of Swaziland Kill Herself After She Overdose Herself with Drugs (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

