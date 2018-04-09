 How Beautiful Wife Of The King Of Swaziland Kill Herself After She Overdose Herself with Drugs (Photos) — Nigeria Today
How Beautiful Wife Of The King Of Swaziland Kill Herself After She Overdose Herself with Drugs (Photos)

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

The eight wife of Africa’s last absolute monarch, Swaziland’s King Mswati III, has died after committing suicide. According to Citizen, the lady identified as Senteni Masango, was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning, April 6, barely a week after the burial of her sister Nombuso Masango. It was reported that Senteni overdosed […]

