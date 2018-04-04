 How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Thrived After Scandal and Made It to 10 Years of Marriage - E! Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Thrived After Scandal and Made It to 10 Years of Marriage – E! Online

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


E! Online

How Beyoncé and Jay-Z Thrived After Scandal and Made It to 10 Years of Marriage
E! Online
There was never any doubt that Beyoncéwould prove to be a survivor. No one was too concerned that she wouldn't be able to bounce back from whatever career setback or marital infraction was thrown at her. She would have survived and thrived. The same
JAY-Z Reveals the 'Most Beautiful Thing' Blue Ivy Recently Told HimEntertainment Tonight
JAY-Z Says Blue Ivy Speaking Up For Herself Was The “Most Beautiful Thing” He's Ever HeardBustle
Beyonce & Jay Z celebrate 10th wedding anniversaryPulse Nigeria
Us Weekly –Information Nigeria –UPROXX –Metro
all 211 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.