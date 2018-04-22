How Beyoncé turned #Coachella into #Beychella Once More — Nigeria Today

How Beyoncé turned #Coachella into #Beychella Once More

Once again, Beyonce slayed her 2-hour set in the second weekend of Coachella, replicating the stunning performance alongside her dancers and marching band that broke the internet last weekend.

The pop star was again joined by Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Michelle Willams, her husband JAY-Z, and her sister Solange Knowles.

Beyonce channeled her inner Egyptian Queen Nefertiti, rocking a black-diamond bodysuit, and then a silver one with a matching cape. She and her dancers later rocked pink outfits.

See highlights below:

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The post How Beyoncé turned #Coachella into #Beychella Once More appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

