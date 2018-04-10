How Buhari’s Minister Swore “To Allah” To Resign Should He Seek Reelection In 2019 — Nigeria Today

How Buhari’s Minister Swore “To Allah” To Resign Should He Seek Reelection In 2019
The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, should be packing her bags ready to quit her position if her September 2017 statements are anything to go by. Alhassan, who is popularly known as ‘Mama Taraba’, had sworn “to Allah” to resign should President Muhammadu Buhari seek a second term in office. She had said this […]
The post How Buhari’s Minister Swore “To Allah” To Resign Should He Seek Reelection In 2019 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
