How Buhari’s security detail nearly killed me – Veteran journalist, Smart Cole — Nigeria Today

How Buhari’s security detail nearly killed me – Veteran journalist, Smart Cole

Ace photographer, Sunmi Smart Cole, on Thursday narrated how he was rough handled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s security detail during the colloquium to mark Senator Bola Tinubu’s birthday in Lagos. Smart-Cole, 76, who is currently recovering from the injuries sustained during the beating in a hospital in Ikoyi, threatened to sue the Department of State […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

