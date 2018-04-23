How can we get youths interested in elections just like they were in #BBNaija — Nigeria Today

How can we get youths interested in elections just like they were in #BBNaija





Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has joined other Nigerians to congratulate #BBNaija winner, Miracle Ikechukwu, for winning the 2018 Big Brother Naija show.

The Governor is also asking how Nigerian youths can be made to vote during elections just the way they voted during BBNaija.

He tweeted ;

Congratulations Miracle.





I just heard 30million people voted in Big Brother finals and about 170million voted in all. Interested in ideas of how we can get the youths interested in our electoral process just like they are interested in #BBNaija. Ideas please.

Go get your PVC

