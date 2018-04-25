 How Chadwick Boseman Trained for Battle in 'Avengers: Infinity War' - Men's Journal — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Chadwick Boseman Trained for Battle in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Men’s Journal

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Men’s Journal

How Chadwick Boseman Trained for Battle in 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Men’s Journal
The Avengers are facing their biggest foe ever in Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and the battle is coming to Wakanda. So in order to prepare, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had to take his conditioning up a notch for the Marvel Cinematic
With IP protections, a real-world Wakanda is not far from fictionWashington Examiner
When Wakanda forever turns to Wakanda sometimesFace2Face Africa
Road to INFINITY WAR: 6 Things We Learned From MCU's Phase 3ComicsVerse
Konbini US –WhatCulture –Complex –Orlando Sentinel
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.