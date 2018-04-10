How Comic Actor Abiodun Aremu AkA Baba Sabiko Died In His Sleep — Nigeria Today

How Comic Actor Abiodun Aremu AkA Baba Sabiko Died In His Sleep

Former Nollywood comic actor Abiodun James Aremu popularly called Baba Sabiko joins his ancestors some days ago.

The entertainer who was one of the best in his game in the mid 80s to late 90s yielded to the call of the Lord in 2000s and became an evangelist.

Baba Sabiko who let his comic duty became a popular MC in Ibadan and the entire Oyo state in 2003 after putting his acting skill to play at a wedding ceremony that held at the Jogor center in Ibadan and since then, he has become the go to Master of Ceremony in the whole of Ibadan.

According to an entertainment source in Ibadan, Evangelist Aremu went to bed without any known medical condition on the 5th of April 2018 but didn’t wake up on Friday the 6th of April.

He was rushed to the hospital where his corpse was later transferred to UCH mortuary.

The deceased is survived by a wife and four children.

May his soul rest in peace.

The post How Comic Actor Abiodun Aremu AkA Baba Sabiko Died In His Sleep appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

