How dad's death changed my life -Uche Jombo, actress - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

How dad’s death changed my life -Uche Jombo, actress – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
How dad's death changed my life -Uche Jombo, actress
Daily Sun
Christian Agadibe. She is a woman of many parts. She is an actress, a director and a producer. Above all, Uche Jombo is an entrepreneur with huge investments in the movies. In this chat, the mother of one talks about her career and how her father's …
Sex scenes don't bother me – Regina Chukwu
'Believe in yourself'
Women, as the market sees them
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!