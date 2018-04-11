 How Danish Husband Killed His Wife, Alizee and Poisoned Daughter — Nigeria Today
How Danish Husband Killed His Wife, Alizee and Poisoned Daughter

Posted on Apr 11, 2018

A 53-year-old, Peter Nielsen, who allegedly killed his wife, Zainab, and her three-year-old daughter, Petra, was on Wednesday, remanded in Ikoyi Prisons on the orders of a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye remanded Nielsen, 53, in Ikoyi Prison, following an application by the police. Nielsen was docked on a two-count charge […]

