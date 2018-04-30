 How Federal Government laid foundation for insecurity – Wike — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Federal Government laid foundation for insecurity – Wike

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the security challenges in Nigeria is a fallout of the political interference of the Federal Government in the operation of security agencies. Governor Wike said that the deliberate political actions of the Federal Government compromised the security architecture of states. He disclosed that the case of Rivers State […]

How Federal Government laid foundation for insecurity – Wike

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.