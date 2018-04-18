 How Four Suspected Kidnappers Who Disguised As Women In Hijab Arrested By Police In Katsina (Photos) — Nigeria Today
How Four Suspected Kidnappers Who Disguised As Women In Hijab Arrested By Police In Katsina (Photos)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Four suspected kidnappers dressed in female cloths have been arrested trying to abduct an unnamed four-year-old boy.   According to DailyTrust,  The suspects are: Mubarak Babangida ‘m’ aged 21yrs of Dutsen Safe Low Cost, Abubakar Lawal Suleiman ‘m’ aged 19yrs of Kerau qrts, Katsina, Aliyu Lawal aged 22yrs of Adoro Qrts, Katsina and Nura Abdulhamid […]

