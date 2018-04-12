How houseboy who slept with his employer’s wife releases maggots from his private part (photo) — Nigeria Today

How houseboy who slept with his employer’s wife releases maggots from his private part (photo)

An houseboy may have received far more than he bargained for after he slept with his employer’s wife. Residents of Busai country, Thailand were left in awe after a young housemaid cried out while writhing in pain as he offloaded a bulk of maggots from his pants. It appeared the employer was behind the sudden […]

The post How houseboy who slept with his employer’s wife releases maggots from his private part (photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

