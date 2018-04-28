How I Accidentally Killed A Medical Doctor 12 Years Ago – Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Makes Shocking Confession — Nigeria Today

How I Accidentally Killed A Medical Doctor 12 Years Ago – Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Makes Shocking Confession

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima took to her Instagram page to share her side of the story and also plead for forgiveness in the accident which she was involved in that claimed the life of a medical doctor 12 years ago. In the very lengthy post, Ibinabo said she is not a killer and didn’t drive under […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

