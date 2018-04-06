How i Almost Lost My Marriage Over April Fool Prank – Woman Reveals — Nigeria Today

How i Almost Lost My Marriage Over April Fool Prank – Woman Reveals

A 23-year-old housewife, Eliza Guta, almost had her marriage shattered after she played a prank on her husband on April 1st, popularly called April Fool Day.’ The woman who tried to give her husband what she thought would be a surprise, told him their only son, Tadiwanashe Mazo, was not his biological child. The Zimbabwean […]

The post How i Almost Lost My Marriage Over April Fool Prank – Woman Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

