 How i Almost Lost My Marriage Over April Fool Prank – Woman Reveals — Nigeria Today
How i Almost Lost My Marriage Over April Fool Prank – Woman Reveals

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

A 23-year-old housewife, Eliza Guta, almost had her marriage shattered after she played a prank on her husband on April 1st, popularly called April Fool Day.’ The woman who tried to give her husband what she thought would be a surprise, told him their only son, Tadiwanashe Mazo, was not his biological child. The Zimbabwean […]

