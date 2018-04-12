 How I battled depression- Toke Makinwa - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How I battled depression- Toke Makinwa – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

How I battled depression- Toke Makinwa
TheNewsGuru
Many see Toke Makinwa as the quintessential strong woman living her dreams. However, contrary to what many believe that she has it all figured out, the beautiful media personality has revealed how she recently battled depression and recovered from a
Toke Makinwa Opens up on Struggle with Depression, Surgery and how she Overcame it allWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.