How I Coped With Childlessness 8 Years After Marriage – Rapper, Ill Bliss Reveals — Nigeria Today

How I Coped With Childlessness 8 Years After Marriage – Rapper, Ill Bliss Reveals

Ace Nigerian rapper IllBliss, has revealed how he was able to cope for with challenges of childlessness for eight years in marriage.

The rapper who welcomed his new daughter recently spoke about it for the first time with Saturday Beats.

Excited Ill Bliss described himself as a ‘testimony’, he pointed out that eight years of waiting for the fruit of the womb was one of the toughest periods for him and his wife.

He said;

“It was the most trying time of our lives as a couple, but we never had doubts about having a baby. We were only concerned about when we would have the baby. We waited, kept praying and stayed focused. I don’t know where I got the strength from, to be honest. I see couples that are under pressure to have a child after six months of marriage and they are worried. I waited for eight years and some months. My daughter turned nine months old this week. It is awesome and amazing to watch her grow. I am a testimony of God’s goodness. If God could do it for me after eight years, he can do it for anyone looking for a child. The experience brought me closer to God,” he said.

The rapper went on to describe how lucky he was that he didn’t face any pressure from his parents and in-laws but naturally it occasionally occurred to him that he had no child.

“I am very lucky with the kind of parents and in-laws I have. They all supported us and kept praying for us. They kept advising us never to panic, that the kids were coming, so there was no pressure from their side. Naturally, as a person, I sometimes fell under that pressure that I was not a father yet but a lot of people did not even know my situation because I was always around children. I have relatives who have kids and I was always playing with their children because we are one big happy family. Everybody just kept praying till it happened. Nobody knew I did not have a child for eight years.”

