 How Instagram Slay Queen Goes Blind After Putting Implants In Her Eyes To Change Their Colour (Photos) — Nigeria Today
How Instagram Slay Queen Goes Blind After Putting Implants In Her Eyes To Change Their Colour (Photos)

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A famous model and Instagram slay queen has been left with the vision of a 90-year-old after having surgery to change her eye colour. Nadinne Bruna, 32, wanted light grey eyes instead of hazel, but ended up losing 80 per cent of her vision in her right eye and 50 per cent in her left […]

