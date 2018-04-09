How kidnappers emptied my bank accounts – Community leader - The Punch — Nigeria Today

How kidnappers emptied my bank accounts – Community leader – The Punch
The Punch
How kidnappers emptied my bank accounts – Community leader
The Punch
A chief in Ndele community in the Emeoha Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Goodluck Umetor, who was kidnapped and freed last week, said his captors warned him not to block his bank accounts. Umetor, who was kidnapped around 10pm on April 2 …
