How Lagos civil service has reduced waste, raised productivity — Ambode — Nigeria Today

How Lagos civil service has reduced waste, raised productivity — Ambode

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday said the state civil service had come a long way in reducing waste while increasing productivity, attributing this to the investments in knowledge and skills by his administration.

Ambode spoke in his address to 100 officers of the middle level cadre from various agencies of the state civil service during a training programme tagged: Adopting the lean process improvement culture in the civil service to further reduce waste and optimise productivity.

He said the importance of eliminating waste could not be over emphasised because studies had shown that with sound processes relating to management of time and resources, meagre resources could be extended to produce outstanding results.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Oke said: “The ultimate objective of this training is to identify and codify the methods, means, and strategies for ensuring that the Lagos State civil service is positioned to do more with less.

At the end of this training, the Lagos State civil service and her officers should be able to produce even more outstanding results with less money, less personnel, and in less time.

“A lean operational system will also ensure that the Lagos State civil service creates and maintains the ability to improve itself constantly by bringing problems to the surface and resolving same.”

The post How Lagos civil service has reduced waste, raised productivity — Ambode appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

