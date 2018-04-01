 'How man, 70, his two sons defiled nine-year-old girl' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘How man, 70, his two sons defiled nine-year-old girl’ – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

'How man, 70, his two sons defiled nine-year-old girl'
Vanguard
One of the common crimes in Edo State these days is the defilement of minors by men who many believe are seeking cure of one spiritual problem or the other. It was another disgusting story last week in Benin-City when officials from Edo State Universal

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.