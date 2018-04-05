‘How maths can help Nigeria’s tech development’ — Nigeria Today

‘How maths can help Nigeria’s tech development’

Nations, which have technological and scientific development, have realised the importance of mathematics to science and technology.

Unfortunately, this is not the case in Nigeria, which breeds quacks and ill -motivated teachers with its attendant poor motivation, funding and somersaulting curricular.

This is the stance of Samuel Iyase, a professor of Mathematics, Covenant University (CU), Ota, who believes, if Nigeria must join the league of advanced nations, the solution is to reverse the aforementioned scenario.

Iyase, who delivered the institution’s 14th inaugural with the theme: ‘Mathematics: A platform for leapfrogging into scientific and technological advancement.’ said: “Teachers of mathematics are both under-qualified and poorly reformed. Mathematics curricula reform is often inspired by corrupted corresponding western models. Examinations determine the worth of mathematical knowledge. Memorisation and rote learning is mostly the determinant form of teaching and the subject’s links to science and technology and relevance to student’s everyday experience is hardly emphasised,” said Iyase, who teaches at CU’s Department of Mathematics.

“The bachelor’s degree programmes in mathematics are unpopular among students. The undergraduate mathematics curricular of many departments’ of mathematics emphasise traditional areas of the subject. The demand for graduate education in mathematics is limited. It is obvious that the number of PhD holders is grossly inadequate,” he added while identifying the challenges of the subject.’’

Iyase likened mathematics as a catalyst for reducing the scientific and technological gap between developed and developing nations like Nigeria.

Other challenges, according to him, include inadequate staff, relative isolation of mathematicians in Nigeria, brain drain, negative image of the subject, and weak mathematics education.

Nigeria, Iyase advised, could ape the Asian Tigers, particularly Singapore, which was just five years younger than Nigeria (Singapore gained independence in 1965) colonised by Britain, which also colonised Nigeria, but is miles ahead technologically because of her huge investments in mathematics and other science-oriented subjects.

“In a typical Singaporean’s classroom, the focus is not the one right answer but rather the goal is to help students understand how to solve mathematical problems. The teachers make use extensive use of visual aids to help students understand mathematics. Teachers cover less materials than many countries but rather cover indepth. The level of mathematics in the primary school laving examination is approximately two years ahead of that in most schools in the United States. At the primary and secondary level, extra curriculum activities, such as mathematics and science fairs, are designed to generate interest among students.”

Iyase lamented that the leadership is yet to strike a link between education and educational development, saying its realisation would result into priortising education and production of high quality mathematics and science professionals.

‘’The popularisation of mathematics should be a priority. An important element that has led to the unpopularity of mathematics is the lack of career guidance in our secondary schools and even in universities.. Career guidance will help students to know the wide range of career opportunities available to mathematicians. Students leaving secondary school and heading to tertiary institutions are in most cases biased against mathematics.”

While craving more funding for Mathematics reasearch, Iyase emphasised the need to form a think-tank comprising professionals in mathematics to come up with modalities on the application of indigenous knowledge to mathematics and use of mathematical tools in solving problems across government, business and industry.

Earlier, CU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aaron Atayero, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Shalom Chinedu, said the inaugural lecture was timely in view of the foot-dragging posture of governments to mathematics and technology education.

