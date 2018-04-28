How Mr P Songs Silenced Naysayers — Nigeria Today

How Mr P Songs Silenced Naysayers

Peter Okoye popularly called Mr P was a member of the now rested band Psquare. Due to irreconcilable issues, the duo (Peter and Paul) broke up to pursue their personal careers in music. ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM writes on how Mr P has silenced his critics When the band Psquare was formed by two brother (twins […]

The post How Mr P Songs Silenced Naysayers appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

