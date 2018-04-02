 How My Prophet Allegedly Extort My Wife And Slept With Her — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How My Prophet Allegedly Extort My Wife And Slept With Her

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian man identified as Smart Ojeski on Facebook, has accused a prophet with the name, Onovwiona Emmanuel for allegedly extorting his wife and sleeping with her. The pastor has been dragged to their town hall meeting to face the council of elders in Jesse town. Sharing pictures of the alleged fake pastor, Smart wrote; […]

The post How My Prophet Allegedly Extort My Wife And Slept With Her appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.