How Nigerian youths responded to Buhari’s “Lazy” comments on Twitter — Nigeria Today

How Nigerian youths responded to Buhari’s “Lazy” comments on Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari sparked off a nationwide maelstrom on Wednesday, while making a speech at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London where he described young people in Nigeria as largely “lazy” and “uneducated”.

Buhari was quoted to have said that “More than 60 per cent of the population is below 30. A lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free.”

As a result of the President’s speech, many Nigerian youths have taken to social media platforms such as Twitter to distance themselves from the “lazy” and “uneducated” categorisation. Below are a few of the tweets with the hashtag #LazyNigerianYouths:

@Ugovations: My name is Ugochukwu, a Nigerian. I am an innovator. I founded @Ugovations Engineering. I produce power inverters, automatic switches and printed circuit boards (PCBs). I am very hardworking and I am not one of the #LazyNigerianYouths.

@Oagboneni: Hello @mBuhari, I am a proud female mechanic and I run an auto service centre @NenisAutocare. I hustle everyday to get and retain clients. I am here because I was empowered by @TonyElumeluFDN @EDC4SME @VitalVoices @riseupforgirls.

@vincentafolabil: I am a graduate of Urban and Regional Planning with diploma in Project Management without job. I took to photography and online freelance to pay for my bills and N250k house rent in Abuja. Government has failed us but we refuse to fail ourselves. We are not #LazyNigerianYouths.

@NnadiArts: The president says we are lazy but we are not the ones riding the motorbikes up and down for fun all day. These are the results of our laziness #LazyNigeriaYouths:

@fabokai: I am a UAV pilot and I also fix drones, laziness does not run in my DNA #LazyNigerianYouths

@LadyPainterNG: I am Nigerian. I paint homes and offices for a living. @MBuhari I am not lazy, we are not lazy.

