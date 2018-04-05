How ‘notorious cabals in presidency’ have turned NHIS into ATM – PDP — Nigeria Today

How ‘notorious cabals in presidency’ have turned NHIS into ATM – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday alleged that cabals in the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have turned the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) into their “Automated Teller Machine (ATM) where funds are taken at their conveniences.” PDP made the disclosure while alleging of fresh plot by the APC-led Federal Government to […]
