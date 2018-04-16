How one hack changed APC overnight — Nigeria Today

How one hack changed APC overnight

By Abel Udoekene

Whether the All Progressive Congress (APC) denied the controversial @APCNigeria twitter account or not, one thing is certain, they used it at some point, got it verified by Twitter and somehow lose control of the account to Philip Obin, the man who created and managed the account for the party.

But the controversy has somehow open a new frontier for the party. A phase that will be welcomed by most social media influencers, digital strategists who has been calling and waiting for the party to define a digital strategy for the party.

When the news of the hack first broke out and was eventually confirmed by Philip via tweet, I was of the opinion that APC as a party should not only doll out millions of naira monthly to a faceless Buhari Media centre but should be bold enough to create new social media handles, got them verified and work on establishing a good social media frontier that will not just promote their program and propaganda but will also connect them with the digital realities of our World.

While they have listed the following as their new social media handles;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/officialapcng/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialapcng/

YouTube: Official APC Nigeria

It is very important to point out that this is commendable but it is only the beginning.

I am worried about our tomorrow, while, we at least pray and expect that the APC will use their new handles to promote social goods, i feel that Philip Obin and the @APCnigeria issue was not well handled by the leadership of the party.

So the problem of APC is actually the APC. I pray the APC and indeed other corporate organization will learn one lesson or two from the controversy, creativity must be rewarded and we should note that loyalty is not a person but a process, it can change depending on so many factors.

Hacking is very possible, but these five ways will help you to overcome it.

1. Beware of public WiFi, It’s so dangerous.

2. Turn off your WiFi when you are not using it

3. Change your passwords frequently

4. Always check permissions on apps before installing and make sure they aren’t accessing unnecessary information. if you don’t trust an app, don’t install it.

5. After using a public WiFi, make sure you click forget the network after you finish using it.

Abel Udokene is a social media strategist and a writer, he can be reached via [email protected]

