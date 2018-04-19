How Police recovered the stolen Senate Mace — Nigeria Today

How Police recovered the stolen Senate Mace

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has recovered the mace that was stolen during the Senate plenary session on Wednesday at the red chambers of the national assembly.

The Mace was found under the National Stadium flyover, few meters before the city gate in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

A statement made available to BusinessDay early Thursday morning by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Aremu Adeniran, a Superintendent of Police, said a patriotic passer-by alerted the Police on sighting the Mace, where it was abandoned.

Adeniran noted that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris had following the incident at the Senate on Wednesday , ” immediately instituted a high-powered Police Investigation and Intelligence Team coordinated by the IGP Monitoring Unit of the Force and further directed a total lock-down of the Federal Capital Territory with intense surveillance patrol and thorough Stop and Search Operations at various Police check-points with a view to arresting perpetrators and possible recovery of the stolen Mace.”

The Police teams also engaged in massive raids of identified criminal spots/flashpoints, stop and search operations

The quick response ” forced the suspected miscreants to abandon the Mace at a point under the flyover before the City Gate, where a patriotic passer-by saw it and alerted the Police.”

He declared that “discreet investigation into the incident is still ongoing to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice”

The Nigerian Police Force also commended spirited members of the public, most especially motorists within Abuja Metropolis for their support, cooperation and timely information during the rigorous stop and search operations for the recovery of the Mace

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of Lives and Property, Peace and Stability and sustain democracy in the country remains unequivocal and unwavering”

