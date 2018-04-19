 How Popular Singer, Dr Sid Harassed By SARS After Being Mistaken For A ‘Yahoo Boy’ — Nigeria Today
How Popular Singer, Dr Sid Harassed By SARS After Being Mistaken For A ‘Yahoo Boy’

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Popular Mavin Records artiste, Dr. Sid was reportedly harassed by SARS  in Lekki Phase 1 yesterday. The singer was harassed by the SARS officials who seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, but for the intervention of label mate, Reekado Banks and comedian, Basketmouth. Giving the account of what happened, an eyewitness identified as […]

