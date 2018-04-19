 How 'powerful media man' sexually assaulted me — Adichie - Premium Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How ‘powerful media man’ sexually assaulted me — Adichie – Premium Times

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Premium Times

How 'powerful media man' sexually assaulted me — Adichie
Premium Times
Celebrated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by “a powerful man in the media” when she was 17. Adichie said the unnamed individual assaulted her in his office in Lagos when she went to seek his help for a
Chimamanda Adichie shares her shocking sexual assault story at 17!Pulse Nigeria
Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie Wins Shorty Awards Literature PrizeAllAfrica.com
Chimamanda Adichie Reveals How She Was Sexually Assaulted At Age 17Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
The Whistler NG –TheCable –TheNewsGuru
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.