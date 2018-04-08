How prepared are you to rise above challenges? - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

How prepared are you to rise above challenges? – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
How prepared are you to rise above challenges?
Vanguard
Our evidence that Christ is risen is not in doubt. Our authority is found in Matthew 28 vs. 5 & 6, which tells us what happened when Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to the tomb of Jesus. “ And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!