 'How recession has tasked firms' creativity' - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘How recession has tasked firms’ creativity’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'How recession has tasked firms' creativity'
The Nation Newspaper
The current economic challenge has forced many organisations to be creative in doing businesses in Nigeria. One of such creative measures is to engage the services of management and consulting firms. Speaking to The Nation, Marcforte Business

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.