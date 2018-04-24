How Senator Dino Melaye Allegedly Jumps Out Of Police Vehicle, Flees Into Bush Enroute Kogi — Nigeria Today

How Senator Dino Melaye Allegedly Jumps Out Of Police Vehicle, Flees Into Bush Enroute Kogi

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye, who was arrested on Tuesday by SARS operaive, have reportedly jumped out of a Police moving vehicle conveying him to Kogi state and ran into a thick bush. According to Daily Sun reports: “In what was like a typical Sylvester Stallone film, on Tuesday afternoon in Abuja, embattled senator, Dino Melaye, […]

The post How Senator Dino Melaye Allegedly Jumps Out Of Police Vehicle, Flees Into Bush Enroute Kogi appeared first on Timeofgist.

